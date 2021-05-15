Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 127,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $6,636,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $146.93.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

