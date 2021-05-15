Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after buying an additional 2,321,524 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,805,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,843,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,131,965. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

