Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.52 Million

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $159.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.93 million to $161.10 million. Ducommun posted sales of $147.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $656.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.75 million to $659.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $696.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.88 million to $708.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The stock has a market cap of $666.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 206,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

