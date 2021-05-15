Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

MGIC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,336. The stock has a market cap of $788.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

