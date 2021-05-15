Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 353,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 120,754 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 794,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 144,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

