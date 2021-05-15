Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $26.62 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

