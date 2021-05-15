Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDU. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,115.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13,948.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,666,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,499 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 771.0% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,444,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

