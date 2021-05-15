Zacks Investment Research Lowers Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Sell

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,355 shares of company stock valued at $219,338 in the last quarter. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

