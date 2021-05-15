Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Strong Sell

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.