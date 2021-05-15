Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

HRTX stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

