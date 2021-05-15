Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to Buy

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.