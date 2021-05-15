Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.90

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 1987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEAL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

