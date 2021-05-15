Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $125.31 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

