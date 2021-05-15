Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $423.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $17.73 on Friday, reaching $307.89. 4,357,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,356. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.06. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,006 shares of company stock worth $153,435,287 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

