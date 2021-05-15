Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,976 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

