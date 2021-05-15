Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,007 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

