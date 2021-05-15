Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,853 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,853 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

PEG stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.