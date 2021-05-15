Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post sales of $708.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.50 million and the lowest is $678.58 million. Zynga posted sales of $518.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

ZNGA traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $10.23. 10,021,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,027,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -341.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,029 shares of company stock worth $6,615,956 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

