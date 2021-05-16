$0.08 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 2,690,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,261. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

