$0.08 EPS Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. IntriCon posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in IntriCon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $214.82 million, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

