-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Okta posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

OKTA stock opened at $229.25 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.54.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

