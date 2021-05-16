$0.44 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $5,705,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 107.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

