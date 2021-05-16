$0.90 EPS Expected for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 309.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.65. The company had a trading volume of 606,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,372. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

