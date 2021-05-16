0xcert Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $44,783.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00086501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.36 or 0.01062995 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00113275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00062635 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 coins. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

