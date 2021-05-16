$1.34 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.32. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

