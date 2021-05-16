$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $216.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.05. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.