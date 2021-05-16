$1.83 EPS Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $1.60. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,946. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.