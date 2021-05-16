1,054 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

NYSE TOL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

