1,107 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,618,000.

VHT opened at $237.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

