1,325 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Discovery by 140.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Discovery by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Discovery by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Discovery by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.