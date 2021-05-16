$138.17 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce sales of $138.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.40 million and the lowest is $133.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $525.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $534.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $502.29 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $506.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SASR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 155,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,694. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

