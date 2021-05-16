14,968 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last three months.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

