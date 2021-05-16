16,162 Shares in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 2,896.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ POTX opened at $12.56 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

