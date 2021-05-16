1,990 Shares in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.05% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Sailer Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $96.12 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.13.

