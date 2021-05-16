$2.11 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. McDonald’s posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.76. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $171.68 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

