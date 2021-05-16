$2.14 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $10.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

