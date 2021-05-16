$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.24. PPG Industries reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $181.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

