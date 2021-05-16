$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.33. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

AYI stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.16. The company had a trading volume of 361,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.51. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.