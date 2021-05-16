2,007 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

NYSE:RJF opened at $134.17 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

