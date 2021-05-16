20,312 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $43,705,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after buying an additional 753,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after acquiring an additional 567,993 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -421.26. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.68.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

