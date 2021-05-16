239 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

