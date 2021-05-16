$242.65 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $242.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.98 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $75.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

GDEN stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 179,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

