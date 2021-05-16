2,441 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

