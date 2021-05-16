$25.42 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $25.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $25.97 million. CEVA reported sales of $23.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $116.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $117.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.55 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 178.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 144,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,031. The company has a market capitalization of $975.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,274.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. CEVA has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

