$250.09 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $250.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.81 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

In other news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders sold 111,775 shares of company stock worth $4,948,095 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.