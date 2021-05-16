250,000 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

SWET opened at $9.70 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.