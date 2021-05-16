2,782 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

