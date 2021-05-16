2,782 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.