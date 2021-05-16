-$3.15 EPS Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.91) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.44). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.04) to ($11.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($9.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.71) to ($8.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. 1,326,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.