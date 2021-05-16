$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

ADMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 1,921,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,113,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

