$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.