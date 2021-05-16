$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report $30.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

